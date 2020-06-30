VHP issues stern warning to OTT platforms over 'anti-Hindu' content

Training its guns on streaming services for their “anti-Hindu” content, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a “stern warning” to film makers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms to stop airing shows and movies containing such content. The VHP has also demanded that such platforms be brought under the ambit of a censor board.

“Since the lockdown began, several series and films have been released on OTT platforms… In these shows, Hindu Gods are shown in a bad light and saffron clad sages and sadhus are shown in compromising positions,” said Shriraj Nair, VHP spokesperson.

Nair added that this content selectively attacked Hinduism by portraying it in bad light, while refraining from critiquing other faiths. Lord Krishna had also been shown in a poor light in a recent series, he charged.

“We are giving them a stern warning. (If they do not desist) we will have to take legal recourse and also launch peaceful agitations using Constitutional methods once the lockdown is over,” warned Nair.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nair had tweeted on behalf of the VHP and Bajrang Dal warning film makers and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon, MX Player and Alt Balaji, against airing “anti-Hindu web series” and movies that ridicule or mock Hinduism. Nair also urged those who supported their views to unsubscribe from these platforms.

In May, the VHP had also written to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a censor board for web-based content. “These platforms must be covered under the ambit of censorship laws,” Nair demanded.