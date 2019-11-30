VHP fight over 'Shaurya Divas', top mahant says only light diyas

The head of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has said that he supports Ayodhya unit of VHP and rejected “Shaurya Diwas” plan of National VHP.

“No celebration on 6 Dec. Only diyas should be lit. Ayodhya is peaceful, so entire country must also be peaceful,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

On Thursday, the Ayodhya unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had announced that instead of “Shaurya Diwas” which is characterised by Sankalp Sabha and Prabhat Pheri and public protests, this time it would light diyas (earthen lamps) on temples, mutts and houses on December 6 to mark the 28th anniversary of the Babri demolition.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday demanded Central Government to allocate at least 200 acres of land for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.