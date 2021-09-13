e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:41 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80.
Congress veteran leader and MP Oscar Fernandes | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:41 PM IST
