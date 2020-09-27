Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter late on Saturday and informed everyone who had come in contact with her to get a COVID test done.

Uma Bharti said that she had mild fever from three days. "I followed all the rules and regulations of COVID and social distancing in the Himalayas, yet I have tested corona positive," she said.

She has gone into quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. She will get re-tested after four days, the BJP leader said in a thread on Twitter.