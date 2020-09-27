Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter late on Saturday and informed everyone who had come in contact with her to get a COVID test done.
Uma Bharti said that she had mild fever from three days. "I followed all the rules and regulations of COVID and social distancing in the Himalayas, yet I have tested corona positive," she said.
She has gone into quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. She will get re-tested after four days, the BJP leader said in a thread on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the veteran BJP leader has been dropped from the post of the party's vice-president on Saturday. Along with her, Vinay Shastrabuddhe and Om Mathur have also been dropped from vice-president's post.
The major revamp of party office bearers took place almost eight months after JP Nadda was elected as the party chief. The new team has several news faces and attempts to strike a balance in terms of regional representation.
The BJP national secretaries list too saw a complete overhaul with leaders like H. Raja, R.P. Singh, Maheish Girri, Rahul Sinha among others being shown the door. Most of these exits are believed to be on account of their performance.
Almost all the Morcha heads - be it Poonam Mahajan of Yuva Morcha, Vinod Sonkar of SC Morcha, Ramvichar Netam of ST Morcha, and Abdul Rasheed Ansari of Minority Morcha - have been replaced.
(With input from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)