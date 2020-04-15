Very worried people are blaming epidemic on Muslims: Yuval Harari laments India's response to coronavirus

Debates on Indian television news channels usual consist of 14 bobbing heads incoherently shouting at one another – with breaks for Bappi Lahiri or Shreya Ghoshal or even Taimur – so it’s really a Black Swan event when they get an actual subject matter expert.

Recently, India Today’s Rahul Kanwal got a dose of what can happen when the interviewee isn’t a dyed-in-the-wool BJP supporter or opponent while talking to Yuval Harari, the popular science writer.

Asked about India’s response to the coronavirus crisis, Harari said not only did India face an enormous challenge for lack of healthcare facilities, he was the rare expert on TV who admitted that he didn’t know enough about India to comment.

However, the cherry on the cake of his response was when he urged people to react not with hatred btu with solidarity, both with countries and different communities within India.

He added: “I was very worried about some stories i heard that some people are blaming the epidemic on minorities... on Muslim minorities... even saying that it's a deliberate act of terrorism... this is complete nonsense, is extremely dangerous... we don't need more hatred, we need solidarity, we need love between people.”