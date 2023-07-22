 'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh condemned the incident and said that the Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday reacted to the recent controversy surrounding the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur and called it a "very sad" incident.

Brij Bhushan, who was recently granted bail by a Delhi court in a sexual harassment case, condemned the incident and said that the Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter.

"The situation in Manipur was difficult. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also camped there... The Manipur incident is very sad. This is a very sad incident which has happened in independent India.

Read Also
Unmasking The Disturbing Reality: Violence Against Women In Manipur
article-image

"Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has also made remarks on the matter. I condemn this incident," the BJP leader told reporters.

5 arrests in 3 days

In a crackdown on the accused individuals in the horrifying sexual assault case in the state of Manipur, Police arrested the fifth accused in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei, a 19-year-old youth.

Four arrests were made until Thursday in connection with a case where two women from the Kuki community were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district and the video was circulated on social media few days ago.

Read Also
Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Malda Women Stripped Half-Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market;...
article-image

"These incidents are also being reported in Rajasthan and West Bengal. So many people died during elections. But those politicians are following their own Dharma?" the outgoing WFI chief added.

Manipur violence

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Read Also
Mary Kom Actress Lin Laishram BLASTS Celebs Condemning Manipur Incident: 'You Have No F***ing...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video...

'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video...

'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

'Tribals Treated In Barbaric Way...': Jharkhand CM Writes To President Murmu Over Manipur Video

'Tribals Treated In Barbaric Way...': Jharkhand CM Writes To President Murmu Over Manipur Video

Watch: Banned ISKCON Monk Amogh Lila Das Apologises For Controversial Comments On Swami Vivekananda,...

Watch: Banned ISKCON Monk Amogh Lila Das Apologises For Controversial Comments On Swami Vivekananda,...

Rajasthan News: Gehlot Hints At Implementing NYAY For Needy If Voted Back To Power

Rajasthan News: Gehlot Hints At Implementing NYAY For Needy If Voted Back To Power