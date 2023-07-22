'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday reacted to the recent controversy surrounding the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur and called it a "very sad" incident.

Brij Bhushan, who was recently granted bail by a Delhi court in a sexual harassment case, condemned the incident and said that the Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter.

"The situation in Manipur was difficult. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also camped there... The Manipur incident is very sad. This is a very sad incident which has happened in independent India.

"Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has also made remarks on the matter. I condemn this incident," the BJP leader told reporters.

In a crackdown on the accused individuals in the horrifying sexual assault case in the state of Manipur, Police arrested the fifth accused in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei, a 19-year-old youth.

Four arrests were made until Thursday in connection with a case where two women from the Kuki community were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district and the video was circulated on social media few days ago.

"These incidents are also being reported in Rajasthan and West Bengal. So many people died during elections. But those politicians are following their own Dharma?" the outgoing WFI chief added.

Manipur violence

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.