Very poor' air quality leaves Delhi gasping for breath, AQI likely to fall into 'Severe' category

The increase in the toxic air in and around Delhi is causing problems for the residents, making them fall into a pit of lung-related diseases and also cardiovascular diseases.

"The pollution level in Delhi which use to be around 100-200 is reaching to 600 levels on AQI. It is very dangerous for people. It is increasing cardiovascular diseases along with lung-related diseases.

People having chronic diseases and bronchitis asthma are the worst hit," said Manoj Kumar, Director of the Department of Cardiology at a private hospital.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground.