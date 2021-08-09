'Very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing': BJP issues three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament on August 10 and 11

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to its party MPs in to be present in Parliament on August 10 and 11, reported news agency ANI.

In a notice, the saffron party told it Rajya Sabha MPs that "some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing" on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11.

"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11," read the notice.

All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all both days and support the Government," it added.

Besides, the BJP has also issued a three-line whip its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow, ANI reported.