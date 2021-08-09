'Very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing': BJP issues three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament on August 10 and 11

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to its party MPs in to be present in Parliament on August 10 and 11, reported news agency ANI.
In a notice, the saffron party told it Rajya Sabha MPs that "some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing" on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11.
"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11," read the notice.
All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all both days and support the Government," it added.
Besides, the BJP has also issued a three-line whip its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the government pushed through six bills, three of which were passed in Lok Sabha despite the unrelenting Opposition protests over Pegasus snooping row and other issues, prompting the Congress to dub it as "murder" of democracy.
The bills that were passed amid the din were --The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021.
Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly disrupted following uproar by the Opposition, but amid the protests, the government also introduced two other bills -- The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
In Rajya Sabha meanwhile, the treasury benches managed to get approval for two bills -- The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- after the Opposition parties walked out.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on on July 19, will conclude on August 13.
(With PTI inputs)
