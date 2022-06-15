'Very bad sign for healthy democracy': Sachin Pilot after being detained outside Congress office | ANI Photo

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday while he was trying to enter the Congress office amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Speaking to NDTV, Pilot said he has been sent to the Narela police station and no reason has been cited for his detention.

He said, "This is a very bad sign for a healthy democracy. It is unprecedented. How can the police enter the headquarters (Congress)?"

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister said the police shoved him and many other party workers into the bus. "I don't know what next they plan to do with us. This sort of detainment has never happened before. This behaviour in a civil society is just not done," he told the news channel.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders who are protesting have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in the national capital and many MPs claim that they were not even permitted to leave their house.

"Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India's oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. The BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this," said K.C. Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "You have closed the entry and exit of AICC, what is this going on? A proper response will be given."Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for the third consecutive day for questioning after which the party workers, accompanied by senior leaders, staged a protest outside the ED office.