Verdict reserved on Goa miners' petitions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the judgment on a host of petitions by the mine owners of Goa, stating that arguments have been concluded.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant were hearing the petitions challenging the Apex Court's judgment that shut down the iron ore mines in Goa since March 2018 on a petition of NGO Goa Foundation.

Various mine owners had moved the Supreme Court, challenging various orders of the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in March and April 2018, rejecting their pleas for disposal of the mined ore.

The petitioners included Chowgules, Salgaocar, Agarwal Minerals, Minescape Minerals, and Minescape & Kadar Ores.