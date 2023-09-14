 Venkatesh Prasad's Social Media Manager Accuses Mohammed Zubair Of Doxxing Him, Resulting In Him Receiving 'Threatening Calls'
Amritanshu Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Zubair of selectively using Gupta's tweets that spread "hate" against a community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Twitter

Social media manager of former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag on alleged Thursday that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair doxxed him that resulted in him receiving "threatening calls". Zubair was also alleged of "deliberately misrepresenting" his tweets.

"So Mohammad Zubair has ensured i get threatening calls and intimidating messages by deliberately misinterpreting. I have been on Twitter for 14 years & he could find 3 tweets with 'Muslim' keywords search and 1 of them was a sarcastic comment on journalist citing an article in HT," Gupta said in the tweet.

Zubair-Gupta spat - How it began

On Monday, Zubair tweeted that Gupta was behind managing ex-cricketer Prasad's social media accounts. This was Zubair's response to Prasad's now-deleted tweet over the alleged mismanagement of the ongoing Asia Cup by the BCCI and Asian Cricket Council.

"The guy who manages Sehwag's (Twitter/Insta) account, The guy who manages Venkatesh Prasad's (Twitter + Insta) account, The guy who once managed Mohammed Kaif's & Vijender Singh's account, They guy who once interviewed Smriti Irani..." wrote Zubair in his tweet.

The Alt News co-founder also attached screenshots of Gupta's old tweets.

