Venkatesh Prasad's Social Media Manager Accuses Mohammed Zubair Of Doxxing Him, Resulting In Him Receiving 'Threatening Calls'

Social media manager of former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag on alleged Thursday that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair doxxed him that resulted in him receiving "threatening calls". Zubair was also alleged of "deliberately misrepresenting" his tweets.

Amritanshu Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Zubair of selectively using Gupta's tweets that spread "hate" against a community.

"So Mohammad Zubair has ensured i get threatening calls and intimidating messages by deliberately misinterpreting. I have been on Twitter for 14 years & he could find 3 tweets with 'Muslim' keywords search and 1 of them was a sarcastic comment on journalist citing an article in HT," Gupta said in the tweet.

Zubair-Gupta spat - How it began

On Monday, Zubair tweeted that Gupta was behind managing ex-cricketer Prasad's social media accounts. This was Zubair's response to Prasad's now-deleted tweet over the alleged mismanagement of the ongoing Asia Cup by the BCCI and Asian Cricket Council.

"The guy who manages Sehwag's (Twitter/Insta) account, The guy who manages Venkatesh Prasad's (Twitter + Insta) account, The guy who once managed Mohammed Kaif's & Vijender Singh's account, They guy who once interviewed Smriti Irani..." wrote Zubair in his tweet.

The Alt News co-founder also attached screenshots of Gupta's old tweets.