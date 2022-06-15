'Vendetta politics': TMC MLA Shaukat Molla after being quizzed by CBI for over eight hours in coal scam

West Bengal: TMC MLA Shaukat Molla quizzed for over eight hours in coal scam | ANI File Photo

Kolkata: The CBI on Wednesday quizzed Trinamool Congress’ Canning (East) MLA Shaukat Molla for over eight and a half hours in connection with his alleged involvement in a coal scam in the state.

According to CBI sources, while interrogating a few coal mafias, the name of Molla was heard for which he was summoned.

“Some coal mafias said that financial transactions used to be done in Molla’s office in presence of other influential people for which he was summoned for quizzing,” said the CBI sources.

It can be noted that Molla was summoned on May 27 and citing administration work had skipped the quizzing.

Coming out of the CBI office, the TMC MLA said that he was being framed and accused the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics.

“I have cooperated and will cooperate even in future. The BJP cannot accept their loss in the 2021 Assembly election. Out of political vendetta, they are trying to malign the TMC. Whenever CBI will summon me, I will come and reply to all their queries,” said Molla.

Molla’s lawyer said that the TMC MLA had submitted the necessary documents to the CBI as they had demanded.

On Tuesday, TMC National secetary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was also quizzed by CBI at her residence in connection with the same scam.