'Vehicles can overturn any time in Yogi's UP': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras gang-rape

As anger mounts over the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday hinted an extrajudicial killing of accused saying that "vehicles overturn any time in Yogi's state."

Vijayvargiya was referring to the alleged encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in July after the vehicle carrying from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh overturned midway. The Police had claimed that the gangster tried to flee following the accident and was killed in the encounter.

When asked about Hathras gang-rape, Vijayvargiya said, "The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. We should have a little patience. The accused will be sent to jail."

"Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai (Yogi Adityanath is chief minister, I know vehciles can overturn any time in his state)," he said.