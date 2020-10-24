Vegetable prices soar, dampen festival spirit

After the onions, it’s the exorbitant prices of common green vegetables which is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. As most of the vegetables are being sold in the range of Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg in the retail market.

The supply of vegetables at the wholesale market has dipped due to which there has been a price rise during the festival season. Traders say that there is no respite at least for the next two weeks.

The vegetable prices skyrocketed in the middle of the Navratri festival. A humble cauliflower is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while brinjal costs Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. Other green vegetables are commanding above Rs 80 or Rs 100 per kg. There is almost a 100 per cent rise in vegetable price rise since October 1.

A costly affair