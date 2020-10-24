Vegetable prices soar, dampen festival spirit

After the onions, it’s the exorbitant prices of common green vegetables which is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. As most of the vegetables are being sold in the range of Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg in the retail market.
The supply of vegetables at the wholesale market has dipped due to which there has been a price rise during the festival season. Traders say that there is no respite at least for the next two weeks.
The vegetable prices skyrocketed in the middle of the Navratri festival. A humble cauliflower is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while brinjal costs Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. Other green vegetables are commanding above Rs 80 or Rs 100 per kg. There is almost a 100 per cent rise in vegetable price rise since October 1.
A costly affair
Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) blame the price rise because of the rainfall in September that damaged the farm produce. “The heavy rainfall severely damaged the crop. The vegetables in the market are either very costly or not of good quality,” said a trader at the APMC.
The price of vegetables in the first week of October was under control. Cauliflower was available between Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg which has reached last week is now available at Rs 100 per kg. Even tomatoes which cost Rs 20-30 per kg have reached Rs 60 per kg.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)