Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, passes away: Here are 5 things to know about the former top cop

Former Governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, Ved Marwah, who had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s, died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa. Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former IPS officer Ved Marwah, recalling his "unwavering courage" which stood out during his career.

"Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer," Modi tweeted. Marwah was also a well respected public intellectual, the prime minister said.