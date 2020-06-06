Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, passes away: Here are 5 things to know about the former top cop

Former Governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, Ved Marwah, who had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s, died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.
He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa. Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former IPS officer Ved Marwah, recalling his "unwavering courage" which stood out during his career.
"Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer," Modi tweeted. Marwah was also a well respected public intellectual, the prime minister said.
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, "My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace."
Here are things to know about the ex-Delhi top cop and former Guv:
Marwah was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90.
He was a former governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram. Marwah had served as the governor of Manipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004).
He was also the adviser to the governors in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.
He had also penned a book "Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India". Marwah was on the governing council of the Asian Academy Of Film And Television.
