VDC member Devi Dass arrested for selling weapon to Hizbul terrorist Tariq Hussain Wani in Kishtwar

Jammu: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member was arrested for allegedly selling a weapon to a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Devi Dass was arrested after a case was registered against him for selling the weapon and ammunition to Hizbul terrorist Tariq Hussain Wani in Kishtwar, a senior police officer said.