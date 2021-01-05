Vax ‘dry-run’ on January 7, 8 in Chhattisgarh

Raipur

The Health department of Chhattisgarh is going to conduct a statewide Covid-19 vaccine dry-run (mock drill) on January 7 and 8. The drive will be conducted in 21 districts of the state, the press release said adding in seven districts the mock drill was already held.

Director National Health Mission Dr Priyanka Shukla has directed district chief medical health officer to make necessary arrangements. The mock drill will be held in one urban and one rural centre of the district. Covin link will be also used during the drill and appropriate Covid behaviour will be monitored during drill.

By January 6, all necessary preparations like selection of place, patients, receiving of mock Covid vaccines, sending of vaccines at cold chain point, preparation of session in the app, appointment of invigilator at the vaccination centre will be completed.