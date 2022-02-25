Varanasi to become battleground in UP now; PM Modi to camp for three days, Priyanka, Akhilesh, Mamata, Mayawati & Kejriwal to visit

Lucknow: With more than half of the battle fought, the focus of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls has now shifted to Varanasi.

In the seventh and last phase of UP polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would spend three days in Varanasi and campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Besides, the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would also address a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi next week. From Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, a galaxy of start campaigners from all the parties would come to Varanasi in the next week.

The visit of PM Modi to Varanasi is significant as his former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has partnered with SP in this elections along with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and Janwadi Kranti Party which have a base among the backwards in the east UP. The east UP districts going for poll in the sixth and seventh phase of elections hold an important role for SP also which has a strong base in Gazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and Jaunpur adjoining Varanasi. In the 2017 assembly elections despite making a dismal performance in the state, SP had won few seats in these districts.

It may be mentioned that during the 2017 assembly polls PM Modi had camped in Varanasi and campaigned extensively for BJP candidates. As a results of this BJP had won 55 of the 61 seats in the east UP districts. Sensing the importance of eastern UP in elections, the SP chief had begun his campaign this time by taking out a Rath Yatra here and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has visited almost all the districts in the first round of campaigning.

According to BJP leaders, besides camping for three days from March 3 to 5, PM Modi would interact with the booth level workers virtually next week in Varanasi. In this programme he would interact with 20000 BJP workers of Varanasi and nearby districts. During his visit to Varanasi, Modi would also take out a roadshow.

Besides Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal have also planned big rallies in Varanasi. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav would joint address a rally with Bengal CM Mamata in Varanasi on March 2 while BSP head Mayawati to come next week.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:56 PM IST