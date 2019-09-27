Varanasi rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed today and tomorrow amid rain warning

Varanasi: Relentless rains in the district has led to administration ordering the closure of all the schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday.

Some schools which were scheduled to open in the morning were immediately shut after the order of closure was issued by the District magistrate Surendra Singh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city's weather will generally be cloudy with a few spells of rain and thunderstorm for the next three days.

The temperature in the region will oscillate between 22 Degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius with humidity above 90 per cent.