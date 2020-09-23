Varanasi girl to fly a Rafale

Varanasi girl, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, would be the first woman to fly the Rafale. Her hometown celebrated as the news broke out. Her father Kumareshwar Singh, who runs a transport business, told media, “She dreamt of flying planes since childhood. For parents, it is the ultimate that she would fly a Rafale.’’ ‘‘After schooling, Shivangi joined the prestigious BHU for BSc, where she was part of the NCC between 2013 and 2016,” the proud father told reporters. She went to the Air Force Academy for training in 2016. Commissioned in 2017 as part of a second batch of women fighter pilots, Shivangi is undergoing training and will shortly be a formal part of the 17 Squadron, ‘Golden Arrows,’ in Ambala.