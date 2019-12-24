Varanasi: Gang-rape survivor, parents consume poison outside SSP office over alleged police inaction

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A gang-rape survivor along with her parents consumed poison outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here on Monday alleging police inaction.

However, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary refuted allegations of "police inaction" and said that two people have been arrested in the rape case. "We recovered a note saying Sections have been reduced. The fact is, Sections have actually been increased. Initially, the case was filed under Section 363 and 366 of IPC. The police added Section 376 d (gang-rape). It is wrong to say that Sections were reduced. Two people have already been arrested," Chaudhary told ANI.

However, the rape survivor who had come to the SSP office, allegedly did not get a satisfactory response, following which she consumed poison along with her parents. All of them were immediately shifted to a hospital. Their condition is said to be critical. Chaudhary said that police is investigating why the victim's family took this step.

"It seems that the note was written earlier. Our priority is the treatment of the girl. We are investigating why they took the step. It appears that a few people motivated her to take this step. There was no need to take this step. The allegations are baseless," he said. The girl was allegedly gang-raped after being lured on the pretext of providing her job as an actor in Mumbai.