Vande Bharat's Phase 3: 85 Indians return home from Madagascar in special chartered flight

85 people hailing from various Indian states, living and working in Madagascar, departed for India in a special chartered flight under the third phase of Vande Bharat's repatriation mission.

Madagascar has been home to about 20,000 persons of Indian origin. The total number of Indian citizens residing in the small island nation located in the southern Indian Ocean and close to East Africa is about 2500. Those people are mostly engaged in trading, manufacturing, and other businesses.