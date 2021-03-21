'Vande Bharat' mission brought back over 67 million Indians, says Hardeep Singh Puri

India's massive evacuation programme triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has brought back over 67 million from abroad. In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "It is not just a mission that brought back stranded & distressed citizens from around the world, but Vande Bharat has been a Mission of hope & happiness; of letting people know that they will not be left behind even in the most testing times." "67.5 million & continuing to grow..."

India had commenced one of the world's largest evacuation operations from May 7, 2020 to bring back its stranded citizens from abroad.