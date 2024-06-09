Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony

Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon |

In what could be termed as an once in a lifetime opportunity, Aiswarya S Menon, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, currently working on Vande Bharat trains, has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government (18th Lok Sabha).

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, 2024 wherein Narendra Modi will oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Aiswarya achieved the remarkable feat of completing more than 2 lakh footplate hours piloting various prestigious trains such as the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

She has received accolades from senior officials for her agility, alertness, and comprehensive knowledge of railway signaling. She has been regularly working on the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services since their introduction.

Aiswarya will be among railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains, along with beneficiaries of central schemes, who have been invited as "Viksit Bharat ambassadors.” Besudes, special guests including sanitation workers, transgenders, and labourers who worked on the Central Vista Project.