 Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony

Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, 2024 wherein Narendra Modi will oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon |

In what could be termed as an once in a lifetime opportunity, Aiswarya S Menon, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, currently working on Vande Bharat trains, has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government (18th Lok Sabha).

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, 2024 wherein Narendra Modi will oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Aiswarya achieved the remarkable feat of completing more than 2 lakh footplate hours piloting various prestigious trains such as the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

She has received accolades from senior officials for her agility, alertness, and comprehensive knowledge of railway signaling. She has been regularly working on the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services since their introduction.

Read Also
From Mohamed Muizzu To Sheikh Hasina, Check List Of Global Leaders To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In...
article-image

Aiswarya will be among railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains, along with beneficiaries of central schemes, who have been invited as "Viksit Bharat ambassadors.” Besudes, special guests including sanitation workers, transgenders, and labourers who worked on the Central Vista Project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony

Vande Bharat Lady Loco Pilot, Aiswarya S Menon To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony

Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM On June 12; Check Details

Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM On June 12; Check Details

'Will Watch India-Pakistan Match Instead Of Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony': Shashi Tharoor...

'Will Watch India-Pakistan Match Instead Of Narendra Modi's Swearing-In-Ceremony': Shashi Tharoor...

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Heavyweight Portfolios Likely To Remain With BJP, Allies To Get 5-8 Ministries

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Heavyweight Portfolios Likely To Remain With BJP, Allies To Get 5-8 Ministries

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...