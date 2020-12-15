Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: PM Modi, others pay tribute to Iron Man of India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a lawyer, a freedom fighter, and eventually, India's first Deputy Prime Minister. He played a significant role in the Indian freedom movement, and in later years was key to the integration of the princely states into the Indian federation. Till date, many consider this to be one of his greatest accomplishments, dubbing him as the man who united India.

Patel is often referred to as the Iron Man of India for his uncompromising efforts towards national integration. He is also credited with helping to establish the all-India services system that is used till date.

With his health ailing for some time, Patel passed away on December 15, 1950 at Birla House in Mumbai. Mourned by thousands, his funeral was reportedly attended by around a million people. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had also declared a week of national mourning.

"I pay tribute to 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India, on his death anniversary. His path will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," tweeted Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.