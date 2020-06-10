Validity of motor vehicle documents extended

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced further exten­sion till September 30 for validity of motor vehicle docu­ments, incl­u­ding driving license and vehicle fitness, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Centre through an advisory on March 30 announ­ced extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30. “Given the current circumst­an­ces to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose,” Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said. —Agencies