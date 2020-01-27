'Vajpayee and Modi are more popular among Bengalis & the nation than Dr Mukherjee': Chandra Kumar Bose

The BJP leader then took a diversion and said that the party should instead follow the path of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This, he feels, will help the party emerge as an inclusive alternative to TMC.

Bose has ruffled feathers in the past with his comments against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) not going down too well with the party. The BJP leader had also suggested that the minority community be included in the NRC and CAA.

Bose had also disapproved of BJP State President Dilip Ghosh’s comments earlier this month, saying that intellectuals who disapprove of CAA are ‘spineless’, ‘devils’ and ‘parasites’.

The timing of Bose’s recent comments on Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee come a day after India celebrated it’s 71st Republic Day. The party central leadership is yet to react to Bose’s recent views.

The BJP is gearing up to gain voter confidence with the 2021 Assembly elections slated to a be tough battle to oust the two term Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. To add to this, the BJP leadership is also reeling with divided views amongst ranks and files of Bengal’s saffron leaders who want to get a bigger piece of the pie when in the State when the State goes to polls.