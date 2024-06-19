Vadodara Family Rescued After Being Trapped In Sikkim Landslide For 8 Days |

A nine-member family from Vadodara who were caught in a landslide incident in Sikkim have finally been rescued after a harrowing eight-day ordeal. The Rana family, who were vacationing in the scenic state, were enjoying a walk near their hotel on June 7th when disaster struck.

The sudden landslide left them trapped, cutting off all communication for the first five days. With network connectivity disrupted, the family back in Vadodara remained in the dark about their loved ones' fate. Finally, a phone call managed to get through, bringing a wave of relief and confirming the family's safety.

"The rescue operation began yesterday," said Ravibhai Rana, one of the family members who was trapped. "We were hoping for an airlift, but the bad weather made it impossible. Although a helicopter was on standby, it couldn't take off due to the conditions."

After being rescued from Lachung, the group was transported by vehicle as far as the challenging roads beyond Chungthang would allow. From there, they faced a two-kilometer trek on foot before they can board a flight to Gangtok and eventually return to Vadodara.

The Rana family's ordeal is a stark reminder of the devastation caused by the recent landslides in Sikkim. The Mangan district, where the family was located, received over 220mm of rain in just one day on June 13th. This heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of the Sangkalang Bridge, constructed only last year. The bridge's destruction severed vital connections, isolating towns like Lachung, a popular tourist destination known for Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley.

Trapped in Lachung for the past week, the Rana family is finally on their way home.