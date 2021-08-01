India

vaccine doses to all: Goa misses July 31 deadline

Only 87% of eligible population of state has been given first dose of Covid vaccine

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger arriving on an international flight to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Anna International Airport in Chennai on August 1, 2021.
Panaji: The July 31 deadline to complete administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Goa has been missed as only 87 per cent of the target has been met, a senior official said on Sunday. The July 31 deadline was set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the aim of getting the state prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the infection.

“Now, 87% of the eligible population of Goa has been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 23 per cent of beneficiaries have got both doses,” State Vaccination Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte attacked the Sawant government for missing the deadline and said the BJP was more interested in ‘trampling democracy’ than fighting the pandemic.

