Vaccination tops 33 lakh till Jan 29

New Delhi

More than 33 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Friday, with as many as 4,40,681 vaccinated in a day, a Health Ministry bulletin said.

It said final reports would be completed for the day by late in the night as data continue to reach the ministry.

In Karnataka 3.08 lakh have been vaccinated, Rajasthan 2.74 lakh, Maharashtra 2.57 lakh, Madhya Pradesh 2.22 lakh, West Bengal 2.20 lakh, Gujarat 2.16 lakh, Odisha 2.05 lakh, and Andhra Pradesh 1.77 lakh.

Recoveries overshoot cases

India on Friday recorded 20,746 recoveries in the past 24 hours as against 18,855 new cases of Covid-19 detected in as many as 7.42 lakh tests carried out in a day. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04 crore, which is 96.96% of the total infections in the country.

As many as 85.36% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in seven States/UTs. Chhattisgarh has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,479 newly recovered cases. 5,594 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 3,181 in Maharashtra.

Virus Tidbits

--More Covid recoveries than new cases in Telangana

-- J&K: 15,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19

-- Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 9 and 11 students from February 5.