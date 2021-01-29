Vaccination tops 33 lakh till Jan 29

New Delhi
More than 33 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Friday, with as many as 4,40,681 vaccinated in a day, a Health Ministry bulletin said.
It said final reports would be completed for the day by late in the night as data continue to reach the ministry.
In Karnataka 3.08 lakh have been vaccinated, Rajasthan 2.74 lakh, Maharashtra 2.57 lakh, Madhya Pradesh 2.22 lakh, West Bengal 2.20 lakh, Gujarat 2.16 lakh, Odisha 2.05 lakh, and Andhra Pradesh 1.77 lakh.
Recoveries overshoot cases
India on Friday recorded 20,746 recoveries in the past 24 hours as against 18,855 new cases of Covid-19 detected in as many as 7.42 lakh tests carried out in a day. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04 crore, which is 96.96% of the total infections in the country.
As many as 85.36% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in seven States/UTs. Chhattisgarh has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,479 newly recovered cases. 5,594 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 3,181 in Maharashtra.
Virus Tidbits
--More Covid recoveries than new cases in Telangana
-- J&K: 15,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19
-- Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 9 and 11 students from February 5.
UN chief lauds India’s vax aid
United Nations: India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres said as he applauded India for supplying Covid-19 doses to nations to combat the catastrophic global health crisis.
The UN Secretary-General hoped India will have all instruments necessary to play a major role in ensuring a global vaccination campaign becomes possible as the world fights the pandemic. "I would like to say how much we count on India. I mean, India has one of the most advanced pharmaceutical industries. India played a very important role in the production of generics for use that was a very important element of democratisation of access to medicines all over the world," Guterres said.
He was responding to a question during a press briefing on India helping countries in the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines. “And, we strongly hope India will have all the instruments necessary to play a major role in ensuring a global vaccination campaign becomes possible. The production capacity of India is one of the best assets the world has today, and I hope the world understands it must be fully used.”
