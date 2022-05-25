Vacancies for 49 posts in Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification informing of recruitment for various posts like Under Secretary, Manager, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and Senior Accountant among other positions.

As per the notice, the department is looking for the Group 'A', 'B', and 'C' posts at the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Secretariat, New Delhi, and its Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at various locations on international land borders of India proposes on deputation (Foreign Service) basis from amongst Central/State Government officers.

A total of 49 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts till June 24, 2022.

Post details:

- LPAI Secretariat, New Delhi- 15 vacancy

- For ICPs- 34 vacancy

ANI

Eligibility criteria:

- The applicants for Group 'B' & 'C' posts should have a basic working knowledge of the computer, particularly in all the modules of MS Office including e-office, email etc.

- For more details on the eligibility criteria for the above posts please visit the official website of MHA https://www.mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies

How to apply:

- Applicants are mandated to send advance copies by post at the above address and also on email id - usgaadnm@lpai.goy.in. However, only the applications received through the proper channel by the due date and complete in all respects shall be considered for selection.

- The applications of willing and eligible officials whose services could be spared immediately may be sent along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last 5 years and Vigilance Clearance / Integrity Certificate, through the proper channel to the Under Secretary (Estt.), Land Ports Authority of India, Floor Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003, so as to reach LPAI by June 24, 2022.

- Applicants who had applied earlier in response to the vacancy circular dated January 11, 2022, will not be required to apply afresh.

The deputation will be initially for a period of three years. The period of deputation will include a period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department in the Central Government.

The appointment will not bestow on the appointee on deputation any claim for regular appointment.

Further details in this regard may also be obtained from this Authority's website https://lpai.gov.in/ and https://www.mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:32 PM IST