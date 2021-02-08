Despite warning, Sasikala flaunts AIADMK flag en route to Tamil Nadu

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V K Sasikala, who was recently released from the Bangalore Central Prison following the completion of her four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, returned to Tamil Nadu on Monday morning in a vehicle sporting the AIADMK flag.

Sasikala, a close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, crossed into Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in the Krishnagiri district bordering Karnataka around 10 am, as her supporters broke into celebrations, dancing to drum beats and showering flower petals on her convoy, reported PTI.

Her return to Tamil Nadu is being watched keenly as it comes at a time when the state assembly elections are likely to be held in the next few months.

She had left from the resort on Bengaluru outskirts where she had been staying, earlier in the day, accompanied by her nephew and general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) T T V Dhinakaran, in a convoy of around 200 vehicles.