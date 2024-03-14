 Uzbek Woman's Dead Body With Blood-Smeared Face Found In Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUzbek Woman's Dead Body With Blood-Smeared Face Found In Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder

Uzbek Woman's Dead Body With Blood-Smeared Face Found In Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder

The police said, one Rahul Kumar had booked the room for Zareena till March 16.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bengaluru: A woman from Uzbekistan was found murdered in a hotel room in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as Zareena. According to police, the deceased had come to Bengaluru on a tourist visa four days ago and stayed at the hotel near BDA Bridge.

The hotel staff were alerted by one of Zareena's friends over the phone to check on her at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The staff knocked the door of the room for a long time, but there was no response. When the room was opened by using a master key, the staff found Zareena's dead body lying on the floor with her face covered with blood.

Immediately, the police were informed. Preliminary investigations suggested that the Uzbek woman had been murdered. Police stated that Zareena was punched on her face as injury marks were found on her body.

The police said, one Rahul Kumar had booked the room for Zareena till March 16.

Read Also
Divya Pahuja Murder: Hotel Owner Among 3 Arrested By Police; Accused Says Ex-Model Was Blackmailing...
article-image

The police are suspecting that she was strangulated to death.

Hotel Manager Gaurav Kumar Singh lodged a police complaint in connection with the case. The police have taken up further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IN PHOTOS: Delhi Metro Phase 4 New Corridors, Check Details Here

IN PHOTOS: Delhi Metro Phase 4 New Corridors, Check Details Here

Uzbek Woman's Dead Body With Blood-Smeared Face Found In Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder

Uzbek Woman's Dead Body With Blood-Smeared Face Found In Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder

VIDEO: Pakistani Hindu Migrants Stage Protests Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over His Comments On...

VIDEO: Pakistani Hindu Migrants Stage Protests Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over His Comments On...

VIDEO: Shocker In Delhi's Mayur Vihar As Speeding Car Runs Over People, Killing 22-Year-Old Woman

VIDEO: Shocker In Delhi's Mayur Vihar As Speeding Car Runs Over People, Killing 22-Year-Old Woman

Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara