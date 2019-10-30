Uzbek woman alleging she was raped by Mumbai cop protests outside Commissioner’s office

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Sapute, who is representing an Uzbek woman who has accused police officer Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav of raping her for eight years, said she was not allowed to meet the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Nitin Sapute said that she wanted to meet the police commissioner seeking justice but wasn’t allowed to meet him. Instead she was made to wait outside the Mumbai Commissioner of Police’s office, she was made to wait outside and put a banner in protest.

She had also claimed that Jadhav had shot dead a man in front of her in his Pune farmhouse.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police visited Police Officer Jadhav’s Pune farmhouse to search for human skeletons. However, the police team couldn’t spot the exact location of the skeletons at the five-acre plot at Parli village in Pune.

According to a senior officer, the investigating team visited the farmhouse on 27th October along with the woman and an executive magistrate. The entire search was video recorded. The woman couldn’t identify the exact spot as she said that while the man was murdered by Jadhav in front of her, he didn’t bury the body in her presence.

The woman has accused Jadhav of killing the man who had come looking for his sister in 2016. The man’s sister had apparently died of an overdose in the farmhouse and Jadhav buried her body on the farmhouse’s plot.

The Uzbek woman had come forward and filed a case against Jadhav in Chembur police station on 10th October, accusing him of the man’s murder and raping her multiple times since 2004.

According to the woman, she had come to India in 2004 with dreams of making a career in the film industry. She had approached Jadhav through an agent for help as her visa expired in six months.

“He took my number and repeatedly called me. He took my passport, saying that he would help me extend my visa and get me a lead role through his contacts,” the woman stated in her complaint.

Jadhav also prepared fake documents such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, and railway pass to enable her to stay in the country, she alleged. Later, he threatened her that she could go to jail if this forgery came to light, and had a physical relationship with her without her consent, the intervention plea said.