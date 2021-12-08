'Utterly disgraceful': Former cricketer Manoj Tiwari reacts to 'laal topi' tweet from PMO India Twitter handle

Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter handle (PMO India) to highlight his "laal topi" jibe at the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is "utterly disgraceful".

Taking to Twitter, Tiwari wrote: "Utterly disgraceful that the official handle of the Prime Minister is accusing @BJP4India's political rivals in UP and using it to forward their shameful propaganda." "The Prime Minister's Office is NOT a political one. It's a shame that we have to give such reminders," he added.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the use of PMO India's Twitter handle for political tweets. She tweeted: "PM's office paid for by tax payer's money and staffed by IAS officers. How on earth can @PMOIndia handle be used for political lal topi tweets? Have everyone's brains been fried in saffron sauce?"

The tweet was regarding PM Modi's speech on Tuesday in which he equated the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with "red beacons" that suggest a hunger for power and sounded a "red alert", claiming that the SP wants to form the next state government to free terrorists.

"Today, the entire UP knows very well that those wearing the red caps are concerned about the red beacon ('laal batti') and not bothered about your pain and sorrows," he said, apparently referring to the beacon atop cars carrying VIPs.

"The red-cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and give complete freedom to the mafia," he said.

"The red-cap people want to form the government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are a red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells." He claimed that the previous governments had brought a bad name to UP by patronising criminals.

"But today the mafia is in jail, and the investors are investing in the state with an open heart," he said at the rally, flagging benefits of a "double-engine government" with the same party in power at the Centre and in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:58 PM IST