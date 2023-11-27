Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers At Temple Near Mouth Of Silkyara Tunnel; Watch Video

Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers At Temple Near Mouth Of Silkyara Tunnel | Twitter | ANI

Uttarkashi: Union Minister Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India General VK Singh (Retired) on Monday offered prayers at the temple built near the mouth of Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. General VK Singh (Retd) came to the temple to offer prayers after the failure of the Auger machine and vertical drilling have been initiated from the top of the tunnel to reach the 41 workers who have been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for the past 15 days.

#WATCH | Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) offers prayers at the temple built near the mouth of Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi



After the failure of the Auger machine, vertical drilling from the top of the tunnel to reach the 41 trapped workers started yesterday.

General VK Singh is seen in the video while performing prayers at the mouth of the tunnel. He reached the temple, removed his shoes and offered prayers for the rescue of the 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel

The rescue operation has entered the 16th day

The rescue operation has entered the 16th day today and there are reports that a rat hole mining technique will be used for manual drilling.

The rescuers will enter the 800 mm pipe

As per the officials, the rescuers will enter the 800 mm pipe and the rescuers will remove the debris from inside the pipe manually. A team including the engineers from the Indian Army's Madras Engineering Group will undertake the manual drilling work.

The pipeline is now being removed by rat miners

The 1-2 meter damaged part of the 1.2-meter diameter pipeline laid through horizontal drilling is now being removed by rat miners through manual drilling.

The devotees lit 21,000 lamps at Har Ki Pauri

The devotees in Haridwar also prayed for the rescue of the workers who are trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. The devotees lit 21,000 lamps at Har Ki Pauri ahead of Dev Deepawali and prayed for the 41 workers who are trapped in the tunnel for the past 15 days.