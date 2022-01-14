Uttarayan: Kites with photos of PM Modi, Virat-Anushka being sold at Rajkot market; see pics

Rajkot: Gujarat's Rajkot market is all decked up with a variety of kites including COVID-19 theme, kites with photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors, cricketers ahead of the Uttarayan festival.

Like every year, the kite makers banked upon some of the most common themes for the kites.

This is year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the international kite festivals are being organised in Gujarat but the state government has allowed flying kites at homes. Kite sellers said that the government's decision has affected their sales.

The kite market has been stocked up with different types of kites printed with massages like "Modi hai to mumkin hai", "Wear a mask to beat coronavirus", a photograph of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. Animated characters, superheroes were also printed on the kites.

Speaking to ANI, Mansatta Bhai, a kite buyer said, "We are very fond of Sankranti. Every year we come here with family to buy kites. This year more variety of kites are available but the prices are also a bit high as compared to last year. Along with PM Modi in Rajkot and Coronavirus, this time kites with photos of Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and Virat Kohli is also in the market. For children kites with cartoon characters and other film stars are also seen. So many varieties of kites are being sold have here this year." Gaurav Bhai, a kite seller said that their sales have increased in comparison to last year.

"On the day of Uttarayan in Rajkot, every family along with their family members reach their respective terraces to fly kites. But this time people were worried because of COVID. But the government has now given permission to fly kites. From the last two days, there has been a slight shine in the kite business," he said.

He further said that there are over 1,500 varieties of kites in the market and like every year, the ones with PM Modi's photos are in demand.

The kite seller also said that the most discussed topic of coronavirus and pandemic has also been widely used as themes for the kites with awareness messages like wear mask, a vaccination campaign and others.

Every year, Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival, popularly known as the festival of kites on January 14. The festival is dedicated to Sun God and referred to a healthy wealthy beginning of the year.

Many cities in Gujarat organise kite competitions between their citizens where the people all compete with each other.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:17 AM IST