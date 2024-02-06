Uttarakhand UCC On Live-In Relationships: Jail For Failure To Register, Parents' Involvement, Child's Rights & More

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday introduced a bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, leading the introduction of the bill, stated on Monday that the proposed UCC aims not only to benefit all sections but also to resonate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' (Together with All, Development for All) and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India).

In addition to numerous proposals within the UCC, such as the prohibition of polygamy and child marriage, establishing a uniform minimum marriageable age for girls across all religions, and standardising the divorce process, one particular section regulating live-in relationships has attracted significant attention.

What does Uttarakhand UCC say on live-in?

People in or considering live-in relationships in Uttarakhand will need to register with district authorities once the Uniform Civil Code takes effect. Those under 21 require parental consent to cohabit. Registration also applies to Uttarakhand residents in live-in relationships outside the state. However, relationships deemed against public policy or morality, involving a married partner, a minor, or obtained through coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation, won't be registered.

As per reports, a website is being developed for live-in relationship registration. The District Registrar will verify the information through a "summary inquiry," which may involve summoning either or both partners or other relevant individuals.

If registration is denied, the Registrar must provide written reasons for the decision.

Failure to inform about live-in relationship to cost jail or 25K fine

The dissolution of registered live-in relationships requires a written statement in a specified format, which could prompt a police inquiry if the Registrar suspects the reasons for the relationship ending are inaccurate or suspicious. Parents or guardians of individuals under 21 will also be notified.

Failure to submit declarations for live-in relationships or providing false information could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Failing to register a live-in relationship carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Even a one-month delay in registration could lead to imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of ₹ 10,000, or both.

Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly mandates registration of ‘live-in relationships’ within a period of one month from the date of entering into the relationship.



Kids born out of live-in relationships to be considered legal offspring of couple

Among other notable points in the live-in relationships section of the Uniform Civil Code presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday morning is that children born from such relationships will be legally recognised as legitimate offspring of the couple.

This implies that the legal status and entitlements of every child born outside of marriage, whether from live-in relationships or through surrogacy, will be identical, ensuring that no child can be stigmatised as "illegitimate."

Furthermore, all children will possess equal inheritance rights, including parental property, as highlighted by the UCC's language, which employs the term "child" rather than distinguishing between "son" and "daughter."

Additionally, the UCC draft states that a woman abandoned by her live-in partner has the right to seek maintenance, although it does not define the criteria for what constitutes "abandonment."