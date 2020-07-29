Uttarakhand UBSE class 10 and class 12 result declared; check at uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the class 10 and 12 results today, July 29. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on Uttarakhand board's official website, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand board exams were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Later, the pending papers were conducted from June 22-24 keeping all safety guidelines in place. This year, a total of 1,47,155 students appeared for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th exam. While, a total of 1,19,164 students had appeared for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 12th exam.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Class 12 pass percentage is 80.26%, a slight rise from 80.13% in 2019, and in Class 10 pass percent is 76.91% again a small hike from 76.43% in 2019.

Steps to check UBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.