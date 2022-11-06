e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri

Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri

Earlier on November 2, the earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter Scale.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri | PIC: pxfuel
Follow us on

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter scale was recorded in Uttarkhand's Tehri on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on November 2, the earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter Scale.

Read Also
Earthquake tremors felt in MP, Arunachal Pradesh
article-image

The movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on the same day (November 2) which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.

The NCS had also informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat's Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests UP principal, starts row

Watch: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests UP principal, starts row

Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri

Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unnumbered car runs over 82-year-old former IB official in Mysuru, flung to death;...

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unnumbered car runs over 82-year-old former IB official in Mysuru, flung to death;...

Sharad Pawar’s frontal attack: PM Modi lacks vision, broad mind

Sharad Pawar’s frontal attack: PM Modi lacks vision, broad mind

By polls results 2022: Counting of votes for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states today

By polls results 2022: Counting of votes for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states today