Uttarakhand transport minister Yashpal Arya quits BJP, joins Congress along with MLA son Sanjeev

Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya resigned from his post on Monday. The BJP leader as well as his MLA son Sanjeev quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal in Delhi.

"He (Yashpal) has just tendered resignation from the post of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:16 PM IST