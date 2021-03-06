Uttarakhand tragedy: Heavy rains, rise in overall temperature in 4 decades could have led to rock collapse

New Delhi

Heavy precipitation in the Chamoli region from February 4-6 and an overall rise in temperature in Uttarakhand in last four decades could have led to the rock collapse which triggered the deadly flash floods in the state last month, according to a study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.

The rockslide brought along with it mounds of earth and snow which could have triggered the flash floods. With a straight slide line of 1.6 km (5500 to 3900 masl), the kinetic energy during the fall generated enough heat to melt the ice.

As the debris moved downstream in the Rishiganga, it pushed running river water ahead of it, including water from small ponding structures along the river path.

So far 72 bodies and 30 human body parts have been recovered from different places in the avalanche-hit areas, out of which 41 bodies have been identified. As many as 132 persons are still missing.

The ICIMOD is a regional organisation that works on different aspects in the Himalayan-Hindukush region. It has eight members --- India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

At the same headwall of the Raunthi peak, a large ice avalanche was previously released somewhere between 19 September and 9 October 2016, which deposited ice and more bedrock in the valley below, the report states.

"The resulting destabilisation of the rock due to the lack of ice cover (glacial debuttressing, stress-release fracturing), and increased exposure to solar radiation and hence an increased freeze thaw cycle, in combination with a large snowfall event preceding the event of February 7, 2021 and rapid melt water production, may have favoured the fracturing of rock," the report states.