Uttarakhand: Traffic Halted At Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH-107 Due To Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Traffic has been halted at Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 due to incessant downpours in the region, said police on Saturday.

Rudraprayag Police, Uttarakhand, shared information on X and posted, "The Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH 107 is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area. Efforts are underway to open the road." "It is raining continuously in the entire Rudraprayag district. Travel only if it is absolutely necessary," said the post.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Due to continuous heavy rains, Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH 107 is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area. Efforts are underway to open the road: Rudraprayag Police



Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has also been blocked due to the falling and piling up of debris at five places in the district.

Taking to the microblogging site, Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, posted on X, "The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district." The disruption has affected the busy routes, leaving many commuters and locals stranded.

बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग जनपद चमोली क्षेत्रांतर्गत भनेरपानी, पुराना नगर पंचायत पीपलकोटी, कंचनगंगा, छिनका पागलनाला व हेलंग के पास मलबा आने के कारण अवरुद्ध हो गया है।

Meanwhile, as a result of heavy rainfall, over 100 roads have been closed across the state, prompting authorities to issue a red alert. Major rivers, including the Ganga, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Sarada, Mandakini, and Kosi, are flowing above danger levels.

Indian Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy (64.5-115.5 m) to very heavy (115.5-204.44 mm) and extremely heavy rainfall (204.4 mm) from July 3 to July 6.

Whereas, on July 7, the state is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said.