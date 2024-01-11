 Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder Surfaces

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder Surfaces

The accused continued hitting Aakash with the bucket until the victim collapsed on the ground. Even when Aakash was lying on the ground, the attacker kept hitting him with the bucket.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Murder caught on camera in Roorkee | X

Roorkee, January 11: In a horrific incident, a man was beaten to death with a bucket in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on the night of Tuesday, January 9. The deceased man was identified as Aakash alias Shalu. He was a street vendor who would sell egg dishes near IIT Roorkee. The brutal murder was caught on a CCTV camera and a video of which is going viral on social media. Two people have been booked in connection with Aakash's murder.

According to reports, some people with arguing with Aakash's friend. When Aakash intervened, a man started beating him with a bucket. The accused continued hitting Aakash with the bucket until the victim collapsed on the ground. Even when Aakash was lying on the ground, the attacker kept hitting him with the bucket. While people had gathered when the man was beating Aakash, however, no one came forward to help him.

Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee:

Read Also
Kanpur: IIT Roorkee-Bound Girl Fakes Her Kidnapping With Help Of Boyfriend, Asks For ₹10 lakh From...
article-image

Rickshaw-Puller Rushed To Help Aakash

Finally, a rickshaw-puller intervened and stopped the attacker. However, it was too late by then. Some people then took Aakash to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Youth Kills Cousin Over Suspected Illicit Relations, Property Greed In Haridwar;...
article-image

Later, Aakash's family lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered. The police checked the CCTV footages and identified one Abhishek as one of the suspects. An unknown person was also booked in the FIR. A manhunt has been launched to nab both the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder...

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder...

UP: Dedicated To Exile Years Of Lord Ram, 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up On Sarayu River...

UP: Dedicated To Exile Years Of Lord Ram, 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up On Sarayu River...

Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

UP Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Motorcycle, Drags It At Full Speed In Ghazipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

UP Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Motorcycle, Drags It At Full Speed In Ghazipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore...

PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore...