Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder Surfaces

Roorkee, January 11: In a horrific incident, a man was beaten to death with a bucket in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on the night of Tuesday, January 9. The deceased man was identified as Aakash alias Shalu. He was a street vendor who would sell egg dishes near IIT Roorkee. The brutal murder was caught on a CCTV camera and a video of which is going viral on social media. Two people have been booked in connection with Aakash's murder.

According to reports, some people with arguing with Aakash's friend. When Aakash intervened, a man started beating him with a bucket. The accused continued hitting Aakash with the bucket until the victim collapsed on the ground. Even when Aakash was lying on the ground, the attacker kept hitting him with the bucket. While people had gathered when the man was beating Aakash, however, no one came forward to help him.

Rickshaw-Puller Rushed To Help Aakash

Finally, a rickshaw-puller intervened and stopped the attacker. However, it was too late by then. Some people then took Aakash to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Later, Aakash's family lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered. The police checked the CCTV footages and identified one Abhishek as one of the suspects. An unknown person was also booked in the FIR. A manhunt has been launched to nab both the accused. Further investigation is underway.