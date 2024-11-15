Uttarakhand: Reconstruction Efforts Accelerate In Kedarnath Amid Freezing Nights; 700 Workers Push For Year-End Completion

Kedarnath Dham is experiencing increasingly cold temperatures, with nighttime lows dropping below zero. Despite the harsh winter conditions, reconstruction work in Kedarnath—part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project—continues at full speed, aiming for completion by the end of this year.

This includes building bridges, a hospital, and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) building, along with improvements to the Kedarnath-Gaurikund trekking route.

With the increase in cold, night-time temperatures in Kedarnath have dropped to as low as -4°C, and morning temperatures remain chilly. Vinay Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Guptkashi in the Kedarnath division said over 700 workers are engaged along the temple route, pushing to complete critical infrastructure projects.

“The project is likely to be completed by the end of the year and therefore additional workforce have been deployed to meet the target,” he said.

These projects form part of the second phase of reconstruction in Kedarnath, which involves the construction of buildings, bridges, sewer lines, and a sewage treatment plant (STP). The new three-story hospital and the BKTC building are nearing completion, among other key facilities that are set to be finished within the year.

Since the Kedarnath Dham temple gates closed on November 3, construction has intensified, with horses and mules transporting several quintals of building materials daily up the trekking route.

Alongside the buildings, a new sewer line is being laid from the temple path to connect surrounding structures. Near the base camp, work on the sewage treatment plant is also in its final stages.

Following the heavy rains and landslides in July that severely impacted the Kedarnath-Gaurikund route, efforts are underway to make the path safer and more accessible. In areas where the route was completely destroyed, reinforced concrete walls are being constructed.

“Special safety measures are being implemented along the avalanche-prone zones to ensure the safe passage of pilgrims during the upcoming season.

The Executive Engineer said additional measures include installing drainage scuppers and building channels to manage water flow, as well as bridge structures in the avalanche-prone areas.