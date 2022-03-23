Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Chief Minister despite losing polls

Dehradun: BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday in presence of PM Modi and other party leaders.

Dhami under whose leadership the BJP had contested the February 14 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand is the frontrunner among around half a dozen names doing the rounds.

The party which went to polls with Dhami as its chief ministerial candidate won 47 of 70 Assembly seats.

Dhami had been brought in as a replacement for Tirath Singh Rawat towards the fag end of its tenure in July 2021 and his contribution to the party's good electoral performance cannot be overlooked, political analysts said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:50 PM IST