Uttarakhand poll battle goes musical; check out campaign songs here

With the ruling BJP fiercely defending its throne and the opposition Congress desperate to avenge its 2017 humilation, a do-or-die battle is on the cards on February 14, when the two parties grapple with each other yet again in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

More than 81 lakh voters of Uttarakhand will decide the fate of 632 candidates when it goes to polls on February 14.

Uttarakhand assembly polls 2022 will be held on February 14, 2022 and the results will be declared on March 10.

In light of this, let's take a look at campaign songs by political parties

The Congress recently released its theme song for the Uttarakhand assembly elections which targets the BJP and highlights the "failures" of the "double engine" policy of the saffron party. The BJP, which is power in Uttarakhand and at the Centre, has been claiming that its "double engine" model has been beneficial for the state's development.

With 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada' as the punch line, the Congress' theme song draws attention to the BJP changing its chief minister in the state three times. The party in the song also claims that the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming elections.

Listen to its campaign song here:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have made several visits to Uttarakhand in recent months, promising freebies to people and jobs to youngsters.

The party has declared Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face, eying the votes of the servicemen and hoping to cash in on his fresh, apolitical image.

Listen to its campaign song 'Uttarakhand Mange AAP ko' here

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:25 PM IST