 Uttarakhand: Over 2 Dozen Workers Of Namami Gange Project Electrocuted In Chamoli, 10 Dead (Watch)
Ten workers were dead in the incident while several others were injured, confirmed Parmendra Doval, SP Chamoli. The injured ones were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Uttarakhand: In a tragic incident that has come to light from the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, over two dozen employees working at the site of the Namami Gange Sewer Treatment Plant Project were electrocuted after a transformer at the site reportedly exploded at Alaknanda river banks.

Graphic Content Warning: Following visuals can be disturbing for viewers.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

