Uttarakhand: Over 10 Missing After Landslide In Rudraprayag, Search Operation Underway; Visuals Surface

Nearly a dozen people were reported missing after two shops collapsed in a landslide caused by torrential rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late on Thursday night, the police said. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Visakha told ANI that there are more than 10 people whose whereabouts are yet to be known. A search operation is underway to trace missing people.

"This incident was reported around midnight. More than ten people are said to have gone missing after the landslide incident and their whereabouts are not known yet," SP Visakha. "An operation is going on to find the missing people," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rescue and Disaster Response teams on spot

Furthermore, a disaster management official informed that State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force along with other teams are present on the spot.

"District administration team, disaster management team and police team, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force along with other teams are present on the spot but due to torrential rains, the rescue team is not able to locate the people trapped inside the shops", said Dalip Singh Rajwar, Disaster Management Officer.

Earlier on Thursday, the Gangotri National Highway, 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, was closed to traffic due to falling debris. In addition, Earlier on Tuesday, The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris, officials said.

Read Also Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway Closed For 2 Days Due To Landslide In Solan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)