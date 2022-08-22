e-Paper Get App

Uttarakhand: One more body recovered, cloudburst toll rises to six

The body was identified as that of a woman named Himdei from Silla village near Dhanolti, the disaster control room here said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said. | Representative

One more body was recovered on Monday from Silla village in Tehri district, taking the death toll in the Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to six.

The body was identified as that of a woman named Himdei from Silla village near Dhanolti, the disaster control room here said.

One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck.

As many as 13 people are still missing, including seven in Dehradun and six in Tehri district.

Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said.

At least 115 roads are still blocked in the state, including nine state highways, seven district roads, and 99 rural motor roads.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaUttarakhand: One more body recovered, cloudburst toll rises to six

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai Shocker: Man pushes wife in front of a moving train and flees with two children; incident...

Mumbai Shocker: Man pushes wife in front of a moving train and flees with two children; incident...

Delhi: 8-year-old raped, killed by man after she sees him in compromising position with her mother

Delhi: 8-year-old raped, killed by man after she sees him in compromising position with her mother

Reform, perform and transform or face real danger of being superseded by other global organisations:...

Reform, perform and transform or face real danger of being superseded by other global organisations:...

Mumbai: After six months break, clean-up marshals back on roads

Mumbai: After six months break, clean-up marshals back on roads